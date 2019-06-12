Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have apparently ended their feud.

Today, Katy Perry posted a photo of a bunch of cookies with the words "peace at last" written on the plate. She shared the image with the caption "feels good," tagging Taylor Swift on Instagram.

The geotag of her photo was also "Let's Be Friends."

Taylor Swift commented on the photo with heart emojis, while Entertainment Tonight confirmed that Swift made the cookies for Perry.

Advertisement

The Instagram comes just weeks after fans noticed that Swift had added Perry's new song Never Really Over to her personally curated Apple Music playlist.

Swift and Perry's feud has been publicly documented over the past decade, with the main drama reportedly starting when Swift invited three dancers who had toured with Perry to go on her Red tour.

But when the dancers decided to leave halfway and join Perry's Prism tour, Swift was apparently upset, unfollowing them on Twitter.

In 2014, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Swift explained the drama behind her song Bad Blood. She didn't name Perry, but it's widely presumed that's who she was referring to:

"She did something so horrible," said Swift. "I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies'. And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business.

"She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational – you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."

Hours after the interview was published, Perry tweeted: "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing ..."

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

The pair have been on the mend for some time now, with Swift revealing via Instagram story last year that Perry had sent her an "olive branch" ahead of the first night of her Reputation tour.