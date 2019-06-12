US comedian Amy Schumer has left fans divided after sharing post-partum photos of herself wearing hospital underwear.

The 38-year-old mum sparked controversy with a photo of her out in the countryside pushing a pram with newborn son, Gene, while dressed in just a bra, brown mesh hospital underwear and sneakers.

"5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!" wrote Schumer, in an Instagram post that marked how long it's been since she and husband, Chris Fisher, welcomed their new bundle of joy into the world.

Schumer's love for both Gene and her hospital underwear was reinforced in a second photo of her snuggling on the couch while wearing a striped top and white pair of her favourite briefs.

Amy Schumer with her newborn baby son, Gene. Photo / Instagram.

Some followers praised Schumer's bravery and honesty in sharing the revealing pics, with model and blogger Tess Holiday commenting: "Thanks for being so raw and vulnerable about the realities of post partum life. There is so much pressure placed on new moms to 'bounce back' & it's not real life. You're doing amazing & you're amazing & those hospital undies are COMFYYYYY."

TV personality LaLa Anthony also approved, saying: "Amy the legend!!!!!"

Others were less than impressed however, criticising Schumer for dressing inappropriately and over-sharing.

"Put some decent clothes on and grow up," wrote one follower critical of Schumer's candid approach to motherhood.

Another weighed in heavily, writing: "I'm sorry but I think your taking this whole 'natural' thing to an extreme … brush your hair and put some decent clothing on. child birth is a great thing but you don't have to let yourself go in return."

The latest criticism of Schumer comes after she was slammed by some fans for doing stand-up just two weeks after Gene was born.

In typical Schumer style, she remained defiant, posting a photo of her pumping breast milk with the caption: "Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing stand-up last night!"