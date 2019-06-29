Young Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown tells Michele Manelis about growing up in Hollywood.

How do you deal with fame and fans?

Security is always good. And I think the fans are great people and it's very fun to meet them. It can definitely be scary if they are fanatical. But other than that, when they're genuinely sweet and love the show, fans can be very fun. There's no way to deal with it except for trying to have a normal conversation and asking them politely to treat you normally. I say to them, "If you treat me normally, I will treat you normally,'"and then the feeling is mutual.

What was your weirdest encounter with a fan?

My fans aren't really weird, they are lovely. Once I was on a plane and I was falling asleep and this little girl changed seats and sat right next to me. She looked over at me and said, "So, how are you doing?"

So, how has Stranger Things changed your life?

I wouldn't say it's changed but it's definitely impacted my life a whole bunch. Before, I didn't have a voice or a platform to help people so Stranger Things has given me that platform for charities and organisations.

Can you still live a "normal" life?

Yes. It can be challenging at times, but I definitely have a regular life.

What show are you a fan of?

I am a crazy fan of Vampire Diaries so I get where the fans are coming from.

When was the last time you were starstruck?

Sometimes I'll meet a celebrity and freak out. If I don't keep myself together, people get very overwhelmed by my energy. To some people I have to act all prim and proper, like former President Obama. You can't really freak out over Obama, he is a majestic human being. You can definitely do that over Zac Efron. Meryl Streep, I had to act prim and proper in front of her because you can't be crazy, but she is my idol. I was freaking out over David Beckham when I met him, like silently freaking out. And also, Blake Lively. I kind of screamed a little bit at the Golden Globes when I met her, it was terrible.

Anyone else?

Mariah Carey waved at me once and I took that and never let it go. Amy Schumer came over and she was like, "I love you guys!" And then all of us died inside a little bit. It was an amazing moment for all of us.

Who are your favourite actresses?

I feel like women are so relevant and have so much power right now. So all I can say is every woman actor inspires me every day. Winona Ryder, of course. I love Beetlejuice and all of her movies. Angelina Jolie is amazing and Natalie Portman, too. You know who I also love? Blake Lively. I think she is really great and I also love her babies.

Which actor do you have a crush on?

I feel like all of our cast members are handsome boys but they are like brothers, so that's weird. Zac Efron for me was always like, "wow!" But now I know him, so that's weird. I feel like I am going to get a text from one of them saying, "Why didn't you say I am your crush?"

The show features David Bowie on the soundtrack? Did you know who he was?

The show got me into Bowie. I was never into 1980s music before but now I'm very into it because we listen to it so much on our show.

What do you like about the 80s?

I'm always jealous of anyone born in the 80s because they had so much freedom. Even if I was a normal kid, I definitely wouldn't have as much freedom. Nowadays, I can't go out of the house because it's dangerous. But in the 80s, you could go and ride your bikes around the neighbourhood and you could go and get milk or do whatever you needed to do.

Anything else?

I love the old Coca-Cola cans. I know it's funny but we did a scene with the old Coca-Cola can. I was loving it.

What do you do to prepare for your stunts?

You just go in there, eat your chicken and black bean quesadillas, have your orange juice and do it!

What is your red carpet style?

Chic and stylish. I am not into diamonds and pearls. I also wore sneakers on the red carpet. I think it was the first time anyone wore sneakers on the red carpet of the SAG Awards!

Do you feel pressure from Hollywood to grow up faster?

I'm young and I am not going to be trying to act like a 25-year-old; I am going to act like a 14-year-old, that's why I could wear sneakers on the carpet. I think it represents youth and how youth is really taking over the industry right now.

Is acting all that it's cracked up to be?

I started acting in Orlando, Florida, and I was doing classes, singing and dancing, modelling and all that jazz. It was very fun but I didn't think that it was truly acting, like the craft of actually being on set. When we moved to Los Angeles, I was doing commercials and I thought I'd hit the big time. I had so much fun. When you've loved it from the very beginning, you know you're going to be doing it forever. It's my passion and it's something that I have to do.

Why do you act?

I love it and I genuinely have this passion inside of me that when I walk on to that set I can become my best self.