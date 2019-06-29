Young Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown tells Michele Manelis about growing up in Hollywood.

How do you deal with fame and fans?

Security is always good. And I think the fans are great people and it's very fun to meet them. It can definitely be scary if they are fanatical. But other than that, when they're genuinely sweet and love the show, fans can be very fun. There's no way to deal with it except for trying to have a normal conversation and asking them politely to treat you normally. I say to them, "If you treat me normally,

