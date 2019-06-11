Emoji are showing up as evidence in court more frequently with each passing year. And the ambiguity in how emoji are displayed and how we interpret them could become a larger issue for courts to contend with. Prosecutors in one US district were trying to prove that a man arrested during a prostitution sting was guilty of pimping charges, and among the evidence was a series of Instagram DMs (direct messages) he'd allegedly sent to a woman. One read: "Teamwork make the dream work" with high-heels and money-bag emoji placed at the end. Prosecutors said the message implied a working

Dog thoughts

Where Lime scooters go to die

Beware of the contents of your cereal

Related articles: