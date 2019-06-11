Nina Dobrev has revealed that she and her co-star Paul Wesley originally did not get along on the set of The Vampire Diaries.

Although the duo, who starred as Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore, played lovers on The Vampire Diaries, they initially "despised" each other in the early days of the show.

Dobrev shared all on the latest episode of the Directionally Challenged podcast, hosted by Vampire Diaries stars Candice King and Kayla Ewell, revealing that "I respected Paul Wesley, I didn't like Paul Wesley."

"I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they'd be like, 'Are you and Paul dating in real life?'" Dobrev recalls.

"Because everyone thought that we had such good chemistry."

The pair are proof that co-stars can have convincing chemistry on-screen, even though they despise one another behind closed doors.

"We despised each other so much, that it read as love," Dobrev added.

"We really just didn't get along the first maybe five months of shooting."

Although Dobrev and Wesley did not get along in the beginning, they "ended up getting to a good place," the star added.

Dobrev also admits in the podcast that it's "funny" how time changes everything because she "never thought that he would be one of my best friends."

Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev. Photo / Getty

"When you work with anyone, or are spending a lot of time with anyone, little things are gonna annoy you about them. It's like a relationship, we were basically married without ... we were together every day, we were kissing and doing all this stuff. But we didn't have sex, so, yeah, just like a marriage," Dobrev explains further of why they originally clashed heads.

Dobrev and Wesley are not alone when it comes to feuds between Hollywood co-stars.

Marcia Cross and Teri Hatcher from Desperate Housewives had a catfight during a Vanity Fair photo shoot. According to E! News, Cross "lost it" over Teri Hatcher being moved into the centre of the group shot.

Marcia Cross and Teri Hatcher. Photo / Getty

Isaiah Washington and Patrick Dempsey from Grey's Anatomy also once had bad blood.

Washington made racist comments made about T.R. Knight - which he was later fired for- sparked a physical fight between himself and Dempsey. E! News reported that the two made up and eventually were able to joke about the incident.