His befuddled charm and famously floppy fringe made Hugh Grant the go-to guy if you were making a rom-com in the mid 90s-early 00s and you wanted your movie to warm hearts and also make wads of money.

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant. Photo / Getty

But now the former leading man says he's giving up on romance. As least as far as the movies are concerned.

Grant rode to rom-com renown off the back of a fabulously flustered performance in 1994's box office smash Four Weddings and a Funeral. This set him up for starring roles in a string of blockbuster comedic romances including Notting Hill and the still perplexingly popular Love, Actually, where he played a love struck Prime Minister who enjoyed a good boogie.

But as sometimes happens love fades and in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter Grant announced that he's calling time on the relationship and breaking up with the genre.

"I've gotten too old and ugly and fat to do them anymore," the 58-year-old actor said. "Now I've done other things and I've got marginally less self-hatred."

So don't beat yourself up about this sad break-up; after all it's not you, it's him...

