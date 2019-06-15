COMMENT:

We were in New Orleans for the Jazz and Heritage Festival. I had been to New Orleans before, in 83, 86, 88 and now, 1989.

This particular night, we were at the River Tent, by the Mississippi. The Neville Brothers were featuring but on arrival the artist on stage stole my senses. Next morning, at a record store in the French Quarter I was rewarded. In a Sentimental Mood was the first major-label release for Dr John in a decade, a collection of American classics.

Rolling Stone magazine reviewed it: "Though this approach may come as a surprise to

