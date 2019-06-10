Gwyneth Paltrow became an "asshole" at the height of her fame.

The 46-year-old actress - who won an Academy Award for her role in 1998 movie Shakespeare in Love - admitted receiving "famous-person treatment" makes it easy for someone to change and she's always grateful that her late father, Bruce Paltrow, brought her back to earth when she became difficult and she never wants to be like that again.

She said: "Look, I'm famous, I get famous-person treatment. You don't want to be an asshole, but slowly if people start removing obstacles for you, if you live in a world where you never have to sit in line, where people don't confront you, where they don't tell you the truth, that's what you become.

"That's what I became after 'Shakespeare in Love' and was, for the moment, the number one female movie star in the world. Luckily, my dad burst my bubble for me in a way that it could never be reconstructed.

"I see so many famous people who are exempt from life, who've set up this construct where they don't really have to risk anything.

"Usually, because of their ingrained fear of intimacy -- and I don't want to be like that. I want to be in the rough and tumble of life, I don't want to be exempt."

The Iron Man star - who has children Apple, 15, and Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin and is married to producer Brad Falchuk - wishes she'd changed sooner.

She added in an interview with Sunday Times Style magazine: "I guess the only regret is that I had to turn 40 to start getting my head out of my ass. What if I'd been 30? 20? Still, I can only imagine in my fifties how much better it is all going to get."

Meanwhile, the Goop founder admitted she is "very open" to try hallucinogenic drugs, which are currently being trialled in Canada as a way of helping with mental health issues.

She said: "We were just talking about it the other day. You have to go to Canada, where it's legal, and they give you MDMA or psilocybin to work on your issue or trauma. I mean it's got to be done in the right setting and with a professional doctor, of course."

Gwyneth also confessed that she struggles to fall asleep if she knows certain chores haven't been done.

She admitted: "I can't sleep at night if there are dishes in the sink."

-Bang! Showbiz