It took a whopping three hours, but Usher officially has some brand new ink to display.

On Saturday, the R&B star, 40, sat down with famed L.A. tattoo artist Dillon Forte to add another piece to his collection.

Posting the results on Instagram, Dillon revealed the iconic artist covered the back of his head and neck with geometric patterns.

In the photo of the finished product, Usher sat with his back to the camera, showing off an array of shapes and angles.

The pattern covered most of Usher's head, from right above his ears, all the way down to in between his shoulder blades on his back.

Triangles and star like formations all intersected and combined with a series of smaller circles within bigger ones at the top of it all.

Forte explained the art saying it was "inspired by transformation".

"Sacred geometry and an ancient Berber talisman to mark the cardinal points in the sky and allow travelers to find their way across vast distances," he wrote.

Dillon also relished in the moment writing, "I've listened to @usher since I was about 11 years old so definitely an honour."

Through a series of two other shots, the tattooist also showed off photos of the process, sharing the two men working together on the design prior to beginning the session, along with an actual look at the action.

The artist has also added permanent art to the bodies of celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and Kat Von D.