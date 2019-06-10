DJ Khaled is reportedly planning to sue the Billboard chart after his new album failed to reach number one when it debuted.

The album, Father Of Asahd, lost out to Tyler The Creator's acclaimed new album IGOR, which beat his sales by 30,000.

According to Page Six, the producer now has plans to sue the charts for disqualifying 100,000 sales because they were sold as part of a bundle with an energy drink.

Billboard reportedly agreed to include those sales but later backtracked and, according to a source close to Khaled, when his team tried to appeal the decision, "Billboard refused to budge".

News of an impending lawsuit comes soon after Page Six reported that Khaled threw a "furious" tantrum at his record label Epic, over the album's failure to reach the top spot.

One source said Khaled "stormed into Epic with an entourage" and he "was angry and yelling - he threw a temper tantrum".

Another added: "He was furious. There was some nasty stuff said. Publicly, he's all about positivity, but there is a mean side to him that people don't see … He overhyped the record and blew it up as his biggest album ever."

Meanwhile Sony, which owns Epic and also represents Tyler the Creator, "is happy regardless" as their artists were number one and two.