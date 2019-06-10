Collective nouns for animals peep, glare and crash in

There are many familiar collective nouns for many different groups of animals (such as a litter of kittens or a pride of lions). Others are cutely accurate, such as a sloth of bears and a pandemonium of parrots. And then there are those ones you probably haven't heard — like a crash of rhinoceros, or a descent of woodpeckers. Many of the these words belong to 15th-century lists that were humorous and probably never meant seriously, but have been taken up by antiquarian writers. A few favourites include: A glaring of cats, a peep of chickens, a troop of monkeys, a muster of peacocks, a knot of toads and best of all, a smack of jellyfish.

Pets behaving badly

"We told our teenage son that a good way to attract the attention of girls was to take our dog for a walk on the beach," writes Tim Butcher. "He did; and spied two young women sitting on a bench looking out to sea. The good news was our dog, once off the lead, dutifully walked over in their direction. The bad news was she squatted down right in front of them on the grass and deposited a present they didn't really want or need. Our lad had to apologise and scoop up the 'surprise gift', which he then scurried away with. Mission fail."

Mist chances

On Christmas Day 1937, during a football match between Charlton Athletic and Chelsea, the Charlton goalkeeper was approached by a policeman and told that because of thick fog, the game had been called off 15 minutes earlier. He hadn't heard the whistle.