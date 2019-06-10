For decades, our photographers have gotten intimate access backstage. Peek in as they capture stars, before the show and before the mirror.

What performers take off (and put on), as told in 27 photographs and the words of Jesse Green, co-chief theatre critic for The New York Times. "Some dressing rooms are shrines to self-love," he writes. "More pertinently, they are assembly lines for reinvention."

About the last thing a dressing room is is the room where actors get dressed.

First, it's where they get undressed. It's where, along with extraneous layers of clothing, they remove the extraneous layers of

