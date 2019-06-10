Lady Gaga dropped an f-bomb on stage over the weekend at heckling fans who asked her about Bradley Cooper's recent split from model Irina Shayk.

According to The Sun, during her Saturday night performance in Las Vegas, the singer blasted fans who asked her where Cooper was, amid speculation she played a part in the actor's breakup with Shayk last week.

Before performing Shallow, the hit song from A Star is Born, Gaga said: "One more thing, be kind or f**k off."

Last week, it was confirmed that Cooper and Shayk had split after reports that their relationship was on the rocks.

Meanwhile, in February this year, Gaga confirmed she had split from her fiance Christian Carino after two years together.

At the Oscars this year, Gaga and Cooper's emotional rendition of Shallow set the internet ablaze, with speculation the pair were a real-life item.

, but Shayk was reportedly hurt by their friendship, with the model unfollowing Gaga on Twitter.