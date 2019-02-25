Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have stunned the Academy Awards into silence with an intimate performance of their hit song from A Star Is Born.
The duo, who starred in the film together, recreated their performance of the song Shallow at the Oscars.
Taking turns singing, Gaga and Cooper stared into each other's eyes and ended the song cheek-to-cheek.
The performance, which got a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd, raised questions as to whether their relationship was purely professional.
"Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are in love and no one can tell me otherwise," wrote one Twitter user.
A Star Is Born is in the running for the night's big prize, best picture.