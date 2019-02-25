Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have stunned the Academy Awards into silence with an intimate performance of their hit song from A Star Is Born.

The duo, who starred in the film together, recreated their performance of the song Shallow at the Oscars.

Taking turns singing, Gaga and Cooper stared into each other's eyes and ended the song cheek-to-cheek.

The performance, which got a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd, raised questions as to whether their relationship was purely professional.

"Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are in love and no one can tell me otherwise," wrote one Twitter user.

LADY GAGA AND BRADLEY COOPER JUST DID THAT. THE CHILLS. — Theresa (@theycallmeT_04) February 25, 2019

Did they break the internet? I've been too busy crying. #Shallow #dying #Oscars #LadyGaga #BradleyCooper I'm all done watching the Oscars now. I am just watching them. Over and over. And then again. And over and over again. Oh. And crying. pic.twitter.com/TU6nc7sgRN — jennahp (@jennahp) February 25, 2019

@ladygaga and Bradley Cooper are on my list. Nothing sexual, I just want them to sing to each other, at me. — double_clutcher (@double_clutcher) February 25, 2019

1000% convinced Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are in love w/ each other and not just in the movie but real life as well — Estrella (@Elated_E) February 25, 2019

A Star Is Born is in the running for the night's big prize, best picture.