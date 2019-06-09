Local rap prodigies Church & AP have announced their biggest New Zealand tour yet, playing four shows in August.

The hip-hop duo are heading to Christchurch's The Foundry on August 22; Queenstown's Loco on August 23; Wellington's San Fran on August 28; Tauranga's Totara Street on August 29 and a to-be-announced date in Auckland.

Church & AP - known for their hits Dandelion and Ready or Not - have recorded most of their debut album, and will head back to the Red Bull Music Studios in Auckland to finish it off ahead of its release later this year.

The Auckland duo are garnering international attention, with their first international headline show in London next week on June 17.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am.