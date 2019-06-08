When you've been working in Hollywood film and television since the late 80s, you're bound to forget one or two things that you would have starred in.

However, when you're one of the top-billed supporting cast members in a movie that grossed $880m worldwide, it's unlikely you would forget.

Except, that exact narrative happened to Gwyneth Paltrow when she was asked about her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

During an episode from the new Netflix series The Chef Show, Paltrow appeared alongside her Marvel colleague Jon Favreau, who produced the cooking series for Netflix.

She asked Favreau in the clip what his new Netflix show was about: "We were actually doing it when we were filming Spider-Man. That was the first time, we just brought a film crew with us down to Atlanta and we cooked at the Optimist."

At this point, Paltrow has no recollection of ever being in the Marvel film, so Favreau adds: "Yeah, we were in Spider-Man together. Remember we were on Spider-Man?"

Paltrow awkwardly states she definitely didn't star in the movie, but instead tries to claim her role in one of the Avengers movies, which is true but that was not the topic of discussion here.

In order to jog her memory, Favreau then has to lay out one of the scenes that Paltrow featured in.

Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, in Iron Man. Photo / Supplied

"Remember, Spider-Man at the end, and Tom Holland's there and you're going to walk out and do a press conference?"

The penny finally drops.

"Oh yes! That was Spider-Man? Oh my god," Paltrow finally remembered.

The clip has already gone viral and people think it's hilarious.

