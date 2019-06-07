Australian actress Margot Robbie may have found success in Hollywood, but she's not impressed with one of the trappings that comes with it.

Speaking to Vogue for the magazine's July issue, Robbie, 28, reveals she is sick of being referred to as a "bombshell" in interviews.

"I hate that word. I hate it — so much," the former Neighbours star said.

"I feel like a brat saying that because there are worse things, but I'm not a bombshell. I'm not someone who walks in a room and the record stops and people turn like 'look at that woman'. That doesn't happen."

Robbie has played the role of screen siren in movies such as The Wolf of Wall Street and The Big Short, but insists those who know her would never describe her as a bombshell.

"... if they had to sum me up in one word I don't know what that word would be, but I'm certain it would not be bombshell."

The actress will next be seen in the Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Robbie plays doomed model and actress Sharon Tate, who was the most famous murder victim of the Manson Family cult.

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released in New Zealand on August 15.