Wonder Woman was the superhero success story of 2017, breaking box office records and winning praise with fans and critics alike.
Fans rejoiced when it was announced star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins would reunite for a sequel titled Wonder Woman 1984 - and yesterday, Jenkins revealed the stunning first poster of the upcoming film.
The poster shows Gadot in a golden new costume, set against a striking wash of colours resembling Wonder Woman's emblem.
Jenkins confirmed in her tweet that Wonder Woman 1984 would be kicking off its campaign in December.
"By now you've heard: WB isn't going to Hall H this year. We're so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full-- But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait…" she said.
Gadot also shared the poster, writing: "thought you might want to see this.."
Fans took to Twitter to share their love for Wonder Woman's vibrant new look.
Wonder Woman 1984 is expected in cinemas in June 2020.