Wonder Woman was the superhero success story of 2017, breaking box office records and winning praise with fans and critics alike.

Fans rejoiced when it was announced star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins would reunite for a sequel titled Wonder Woman 1984 - and yesterday, Jenkins revealed the stunning first poster of the upcoming film.

The poster shows Gadot in a golden new costume, set against a striking wash of colours resembling Wonder Woman's emblem.

Jenkins confirmed in her tweet that Wonder Woman 1984 would be kicking off its campaign in December.

Advertisement

"By now you've heard: WB isn't going to Hall H this year. We're so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full-- But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait…" she said.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full-- But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

Gadot also shared the poster, writing: "thought you might want to see this.."

I cannot wait to share #WW84 with you all!! Until then we thought you might want to see this.. 😏😁 https://t.co/sZn04mZZrh — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 5, 2019

Fans took to Twitter to share their love for Wonder Woman's vibrant new look.

ok i know i joke a lot about things being canonically gay (jodie foster in ‘contact’ is canonically lesbian and any insinuation otherwise is homophobic) but Wonder Woman ACTUALLY is canonically bisexual and it’s pride month and this image is powerful pic.twitter.com/7zyJjXeB8O — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) June 6, 2019

wonder woman 84 is ART. pic.twitter.com/SyjZeDOoP4 — heroina do lixo (@dcucomics) June 5, 2019

The Wonder Woman 1984 poster is so dope pic.twitter.com/5axb1NoqOz — alex medina (@mrmedina) June 5, 2019

Wonder Woman has the best posters pic.twitter.com/QWbk0Etx9k — ~Oracle (@4eyedRaven) June 5, 2019

So this Wonder Woman 84 poster is unreal pic.twitter.com/KYarGx5iEq — My NAME is REEK!!! (@LukeVParon) June 5, 2019

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected in cinemas in June 2020.