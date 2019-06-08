Joy Cowley has introduced generations of Kiwi kids to the delights of reading.

But the world-famous author, who has written about 1100 children's books, is now stuggling to make out words in her own works after rapidly losing much of her eyesight.

"I've got just under 30 per cent vision," said Cowley, who has medication injected into her eyes every five weeks to try to prevent further loss of sight.

"They tell me that I probably won't go completely blind."

Cowley, 82, said she noticed something was wrong last August when a lamp post she was looking at appeared "bowed

