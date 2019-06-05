Return to spender

Peter of Mt Eden writes: "Just gone down my path and found a broken Elvis and gaps where two others were happily settled as part of my garden art 'Elvis Presley Buried Army' only 20 minutes before. The thief obviously couldn't carry three! They are pretty distinctive and I would be interested in hearing from anyone who might know where they are."

No fans of fans

"Many Korean people believe that electric fans can cause death. Even my mother, who moved to America in her mid-teens, still prohibits me from leaving a fan on overnight for fear of death. There is a conspiracy theory that the South Korean government spread this myth as propaganda to prevent energy overuse, but its origins are unknown. It's strange that many Koreans believe this myth considering it is one of the most technologically advanced countries."

Best (and typically British) sign against Trump's visit to the UK. Photo / Supplied

Harbour bridge tolls

"As a student I was driving my ancient and ailing Bradford van north towards the toll gates and pressed the clutch ready to stop and pay the toll, when the engine died. I was still moving and approaching the gate but knew the battery was flat and to get going after paying the toll I would have to get out and hand-crank the engine. Not a good look with a stream of cars behind, so I found second gear and clutch-started the van while I still had some forward momentum. By now I was through the gate and moving away, past any chance of stopping and paying the toll. So I continued on my way with the toll man standing in the road behind me taking my number. Sure enough I received a letter in the post demanding the toll plus a penalty. I wrote in with a cheque for the toll (20 cents at the time), an apology and explanation, and the kind Harbour Bridge Authority let me off the fine."