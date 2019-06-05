iHeartMedia has announced the line-up for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Alicia Keys, Chance The Rapper and Miley Cyrus are just some of the stars joining the jam-packed line-up of the Las Vegas festival in September.

The full line-up is as follows: Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, Juice WRLD, Maren Morris, Billie Eilish, Old Dominion, Zara Larsson, CNCO, Brett Young, FLETCHER, Monsta X, Bryce Vine and Lauv.

The festival, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will also feature collaborations and surprise performances.

Advertisement

Taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 20 and 21, the festival will be broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations.

In August, listeners who download the iHeartRadio app will have the chance to win a trip to Las Vegas to attend the festival.