A second pop superstar will play a Mission Estate Concert in the space of as many weeks in February.

Michael Bublé, along with a 36-piece orchestra, will be travelling to Hawke's Bay to perform his only NZ show "An Evening with Michael Buble" on Saturday February 1, 2020.

He will be performing just days before Sir Elton John, who is also performing two Mission concerts, on Thursday February 6 and Saturday February 15.

Influenced by jazz legends such as Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald and Stevie Wonder, 43-year-old Buble has won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million records, including more than 350,000 in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Crowds at the Phil Collins concert at Mission Estate earlier this year. Photo / File.

President and CEO of live entertainment company Teg Dainty, Paul Dainty, said he was delighted to bring Buble to Hawke's Bay.

"Michael is a superstar and New Zealand fans are amongst his biggest in the world, he is an artist who has completed multiple sold-out world tours."

Buble said he would be playing all of his hits as well as songs from the most recent album ♥ for New Zealand audiences.

"I'm really excited to be heading back on tour and to play for my New Zealand audience again," he said.

"It's been six years since my last New Zealand show and so much has happened in that time. I can't wait to sing some of my all-time favourites and to share my new songs and stories."

Buble's break came during a performance at a party for Michael McSweeney, a former advisor to the Canadian Prime Minister who was so impressed he began circulating his independent album. It eventually fell into the hands of Prime Minister Brian Mulroney who asked Buble to sing at his daughter's wedding in the year 2000.

Buble's gig is the first time in Mission Estate history that two internationally acclaimed superstars will be performing separate concerts in the same year.

More than 25,000 packed in to see Phil Collins at a well-received concert at the Mission in February.

Things then got even better for the winery when it announced it had secured Elton John for one, and then two shows when the first sold out in under an hour, in February.

Tickets for the Michael Buble Fan Club and Mission Concert Club members will go on sale from June 10 from 12pm.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Tuesday, 11 June from 12pm and can be purchased at www.missionconcert.co.nz and www.ticketek.co.nz.