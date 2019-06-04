Brockhampton will be heading back to New Zealand in 2020 to headline FOMO Festival in Auckland.

The hip-hop boy band make their return for the second year of the festival, which will take place outdoors at the Trusts Arena on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Brockhampton, lead by Kevin Abstract, played a show last year at the Logan Campbell Centre, which sold out within minutes.

FOMO Festival has moved from Spark Arena to the Trusts Arena for 2020. More international acts are expected to be announced.

Pre-sale tickets for the R16 festival are available from 9am Wednesday, June 12 to 9am Wednesday, June 26.