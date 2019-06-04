Harrison Ford has revealed what he really got up to while in New Zealand - and it wasn't all about relaxing in luxury.

The Indiana Jones superstar and his family came to New Zealand in April where they were spotted relaxing in Marlborough and staying in a luxury lodge in Queenstown.

But speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Ford revealed the family did take part in New Zealand's extreme sports offering too, with the 76-year-old actor hurling himself out of a plane.

Harrison Ford, 76, experienced skydiving for the first time in New Zealand and hopes to become a certified solo skydiver. Photo / YouTube

The star went skydiving for the first time because his 18-year-old son Liam Flockhart "wanted to" and it turns out, he enjoyed falling through the sky so much, he not only wants to do it again, but now he wants to become a certified solo skydiver.

"It was fun, it was great. I did like it," he said. And when Ellen asked if he was scared before taking the leap, Ford grinned and replied: "No it actually didn't happen that way, I was looking forward to it!"

He said he was "strapped to the chest of a real skydiver" but, "Next time, I want to leave that guy on the ground. He seemed like a very nice guy, but I want to take the training and then be able to do it myself."

He may as well; Harrison is already a licensed pilot of both fixed-wing aircrafts and helicopters after taking his flight training during the 60s.

But not everyone's so pleased about Ford and his son's new love of skydiving.

When Ellen asked if they were planning to do it again, Ford said, "We're talking about it. We're not talking to his mother about it", revealing Calista Flockhart stayed firmly on the ground and just watched the two jump.

Ford also spoke about how the family did a lot of hiking, saying, "We were mostly walking through some of the national forests and parks there. It was absolutely beautiful".