Netflix has revealed it will release a documentary about Bob Dylan, directed by Martin Scorsese, next Wednesday.

Netflix today unveiled the trailer for Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese, announcing that the documentary will debut on the streaming service on June 12.

Rolling Thunder Revue, described as part documentary, part concert film, will include Dylan's first on-camera interview in over a decade.

The doco captures Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue tour in 1975, using abandoned footage that has been restored for the film. The documentary will reportedly feature appearances from cultural icons such as Joan Baez, Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, Sam Shepard and Allen Ginsberg.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese. Photo / Netflix

Scorsese previously directed No Direction Home, the three-and-a-half hour documentary that tracked Dylan's rise from folk musician to iconic rock star, and his impact on music.

Scorsese's next feature film, The Irishman, is also expected on Netflix in 2019.