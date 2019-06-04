Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has announced her New Zealand dates, and will be here come February, 2020.

Gadsby shot to international stardom with her hit stand-up show Nanette, which also became a critically-acclaimed Netflix special.

But in that groundbreaking monologue she went to great pains to explain that she was quitting stand-up comedy. That was in June of 2018.

Now though, she's getting back on the road, returning to stand-up comedy with her new show, Douglas, named after dog.

Advertisement

She will make her way to New Zealand this summer, and will perform at Auckland's Civic Theatre on February 1 and Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre on February 3.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Gadsby explained why she decided to not abandon her career after all, saying: "My whole life and world has changed, so there's no real reason to change absolutely everything.

"After what I did with Nanette, I'm not going backwards; I'm going to keep pushing forwards — and probably upsetting some comedy purists again. We can't please everyone!"

In case you're worried that Douglas might be another emotional gut-punch, Gadbsy assured THR that, "the humour will be back in", adding: "I don't have any intention of workshopping any of my traumas on stage again.