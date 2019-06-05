Twenty-three-year-old Lepani's first single Pocket Full of Love ushers in a stunning new voice in New Zealand music. The Fijian-born, Howick-raised singer-songwriter only released the lush, melodic single two weeks ago, but the track has already hit 188,000 plays on Spotify.

Pocket Full of Love – which Lepani wrote, recorded and produced in his home studio – is a hypnotic blend of pop and contemporary RnB; Lepani's honeyed vocals are layered with stunning harmonies, while his complex, rapid-fire lyrics play with different rhythms in the verses. It's a creatively daring track that also holds a timeless quality, sounding like a