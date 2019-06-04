When you think of classic 2000s comedy, the movie Superbad is probably one that springs to mind.

The movie, which is 12 years old, features Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, but one particular character that gained cult status in 2007 would be turning 38 years old today if he was actually real.

McLovin, the name that appeared on Foggell's fake ID, has become a thing of folklore and something many teens feel a sense of connection with.

Not only did McLovin's appearance lead to one of the funniest moments on the film, but it encouraged teens around the world to attempt to get served alcohol with fake IDs.

McLovin was born on June 3, 1981, according to the fake ID.

Seth Rogan took to Twitter to wish his colleague a happy birthday by posting an image of McLovin's famous ID card.

"Happy 38th birthday McLovin," Rogan wrote.

Happy 38th birthday McLovin. pic.twitter.com/PZcWxiDgjv — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 3, 2019

If McLovin is 38 today, that would make Foggell 29, and legally allowed to be served alcohol.

How McLovin came about:

For those who haven't seen Superbad, Fogell picks up a fake ID in order to gain some street credit with his friends Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera), which just so happens to be on the same day they promise to get booze for Jules' (Emma Stone) party.

Fogell decides to take the edgy approach and goes with the name McLovin on his ID.

McLovin (Fogell) ends up getting robbed while trying to use the ID at a liquor store.

Social media blows up with tributes to McLovin

McLovin is such a cult hero around the world even Uber tweeted their appreciation for the character.

"How old are you?"

"Old enough."

"Old enough for what?"

"To party."



Hbd to the Hawaiian organ donor, McLovin. pic.twitter.com/iKrk7uX2yI — Daniel Corry (@DCLHoya) June 3, 2019

"What? One name? ONE NAME? Who are you? Seal?"



Happy birthday, McLovin! pic.twitter.com/ROVzjTNiXB — The Simple Cinephile (@simplycinephile) June 3, 2019