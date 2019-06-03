A former employee of R. Kelly told a grand jury that the singer regularly recorded himself performing sexual acts with underage girls and kept them as trophies.

According to TMZ, the ex-employee testified in front of a Northern District of Illinois federal grand jury last week.

The ex-employee stated that R. Kelly had paid them "a large sum of cash" in exchange for the tape, however it was somehow obtained by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx instead.

The ex-employee testified they gave the police several other child sex tapes featuring Kelly engaging in sexual acts with minors.

TMZ was also told that the former employee revealed that R. Kelly's crew was well aware that the rapper had an infatuation with having sexual intercourse with underage girls and helped him lure young girls.

R. Kelly's attorney, Steve Green, told TMZ that "this seems to be the same claims that were made in the state case. We will address them in court".

Last week, the singer faced 11 new sex abuse-related charges, including four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.