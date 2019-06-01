Khloe Kardashian took one of her biggest fans to prom.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star - who recently split from Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her with her friend Jordyn Woods - accompanied high school student Narbeh to his prom in Burbank.

He wrote on Instagram: "Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom... so many more photos to come. I'm feeling over the moon ... *the sign is a joke! It's a high school prom there would never be an open bar* (sic)"

Narbeh - a long time fan of the Kardashians - shocked his classmates when Khloe walked into the Castaway restaurant as he celebrated the end of his time at Hoover High School with his school pals.

Meanwhile, Khloe previously insisted she doesn't want to go back to dating yet and has no "sense of urgency" to put herself out there again following her split from Tristan.

She said: "No, I'm not on anything. I don't care to be. I'm so in love in True, and being with her, and enjoying every moment. I know that probably sounds like the typical answer but I'm working. I'm working on myself - mind, body, soul, that other cliche.

"I'm just happy and I want to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through, but my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship, or even to go on a date. I don't want to ...

"No matter how hard and everything it is, and love, that I really do think that you need to go through your feelings and have them, and don't be afraid to have them."

-Bang! Showbiz