Black Mirror - Netflix

Everyone's favourite freaky futuristic mindbender returned yesterday with what Netflix is optimistically calling Season 5. Consisting of a mere three episodes this "season" won't take you too long to binge through. Still, it's quality not quantity and nobody's currently doing creepy tech-thrills as well as Black Mirror. So, what's in store? The first ep is called Smithereens and follows a cabbie (wait, not a driverless Uber?) who has a very bad day. The second is titled Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too, stars Miley Cyrus and is about a teen who stans her fave pop idol. And the final episode of the "season" - lol - has the amazing title, Striking Vipers, explores what happens when you have the very good and not-at-all-terrible idea to reunite with a high-school sweetheart.

And that's your lot for Season 5. Roll on season six, eh?

Streaming now.

Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley - Neon

Elizabeth Holmes, subject of documentary Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

This film was the talk of Sundance when it screened this year. It's unbelievable-yet-true story dropped jaws, quickly gained notoriety and clocked up the memes. The doco tells the story of tech visionary Elizabeth Holmes and her company's revolutionary blood-testing method that saw her become the world's youngest self-made billionaire. There was only one big problem: it was all a sham. Fraud, deception and buckets of blood. What more do you want? Streaming now.

Paw Patrol - Lightbox

Paw Patrol is streaming on Lightbox

Lightbox has fetched the fourth season of kids favourite Paw Patrol allowing parents and/or babysitters some much needed quiet time. Although the show doesn't offer much for older viewers, younglings will be enthralled by such riveting pup adventures as the self-explanatory Pups Save Jake's Cake, the wtf of Pups save Big Hairy, the good advice of Pups Chill Out and the I-wanna-party-with-bats-too of Pups Party with Bats. Put it on and buy yourself 30 mins on the 'gram.

Streaming from Saturday.

Deadwood - Neon

Scene from Deadwood

If you missed Deadwood the first time around now's your chance to get on that horse because Neon is adding all three seasons of the acclaimed HBO Western. And, if you're already invested in the violent illegal settlement of Deadwood then you'll be stoked to learn that Neon is also streaming the brand-new movie that reunites the characters and - finally - offers the classic series a worthy closure. So saddle up because it's all about to kick off.

Available from Tuesday.