Rock n Roll legends KISS have made a slew of new announcements ahead of their farewell tour coming to New Zealand in December.

Most importantly, they've announced new release tickets are on sale now, so if you missed out earlier, now's your chance.

And if you're outside of Auckland, they've also announced travel packages offering special flight and accommodation options so you can make it to see the band play their last ever New Zealand show.

That's not all though. They also announced they will be joined by special guests, local rockers Push Push, who are reuniting for the occasion.

Push Push exploded onto the New Zealand music scene in 1991, with their insanely catchy debut single Trippin' shooting straight to number one, and managed to stay to stay on the charts for an impressive 25 weeks.

The band reunited briefly in 2017 to tour with The Darkness, so when KISS came knocking it was a no-brainer.

KISS and Push Push will play Auckland's Spark Arena at the end of the Australasian leg of KISS' End of the Road world tour, for a final show on December 3.