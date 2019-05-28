Lamar Odom confessed he once threatened to kill his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

In his new memoir Darkness to Light, the 39-year-old basketball star details his substance abuse issues, particularly his battle with cocaine, and reveals how at the height of his addiction he erupted in front of his then-wife Khloe, 34, while in a drug-induced rage.

The reality star went on to admit that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star - who he divorced in 2016 - must have been "pretty scared" at that point in time and insisted that he owes both his former partner and her family a "big apology".

Speaking on 'Good Morning America' he said: "I'm pretty sure she had to be scared at that point in time. I'm thinking about it now, like, I couldn't believe how I was treating that queen like that."

When asked whether he had ever apologised to Khloe, he said: "I don't think I have. I owe her and her family an apology, big time."

Lamar also shared how he would often cheat on his wife and was a "professional" at hiding his addiction from her.

He said: "It was it was toxic, it was like unleashing of a demon. I was professional at hiding it, Khloe didn't know for a long time.

"You don't want your wife to know that you're sniffing coke and ... having sex with other women."

Lamar wed Khloe in 2009, after just one month of dating, and Lamar was thrust into the spotlight on Keeping Up With The Kardashians before landing their own spin-off show, Khloe and Lamar, but the sports star insisted he "loved" the fame that came with marrying the reality star.

He said: "I mean, I loved it. A red carpet is rolled out for you everywhere you go ... What's not to love about that? And at that time, when we shot ['Khloe and Lamar'] ... I was playing really good basketball."

-Bang! Showbiz