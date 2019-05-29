EXPERIENCE

Last week at the British Podcast Awards, one man dominated proceedings. His name is George the Poet and his podcast, Have You Heard George's Podcast? won five gold awards, including Podcast of the Year. As someone who hadn't heard his podcast, I was intrigued. Who is this George and what makes his podcast so special? I looked it up in iTunes and was immediately wary. Described as a spoken word audio-portrait, it sounded a bit more worthy than my usual podcast fodder. Still, I decided to give it a whirl and I'm so pleased I did. It is one of the most original, creative and thought-provoking experiences I've ever consumed. I say experience as that is very much what it is - George and his team have created something far beyond just a podcast. It is art and entertainment and current affairs. It is an insight into another world and a journey through George's mind. It is beautiful and poetic and deeply, deeply moving. I won't tell you more - just make sure you start at the beginning.

WATCH

Line of Duty is the perfect follow up binge if you loved Bodyguard.

If you were hooked on the high-stakes drama of last year's explosive hit Bodyguard, you should definitely add Line of Duty to your watchlist. Made by the team behind Bodyguard, the British crime drama delivers the same plot twists and unexpected turns as it follows a police anti-corruption unit as they battle to expose crooked cops. Season five has just arrived on Sky Soho but for those who missed the memo, you can catch up from the beginning on Netflix.

DANCE



If you haven't found yourself dancing like a maniac to Lizzo's debut album, you are either a) missing out or b) dead inside. It's been a month since the American singer/rapper/queen dropped Cuz I Love You and it is still the only record getting any streams on my Spotify. I am obsessed. It is a glorious pop sensation and guaranteed to get you dancing, morning, noon or night. About to embark on a US national tour, Lizzo's schedule is looking pretty busy for the next six months but I'm still holding out hope she'll make her way Downunder as we head into the summer tour season. Fingers crossed.