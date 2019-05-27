George Michael's former lover is squatting in the star's $9.6 million home and is refusing to leave, despite legal letters demanding he do so.

According to The Sun, Fadi Fawaz has been holed up in Michael's central London home since the singer died in 2016 and is even claimed to have bought another man home with him.

A source close to Michael's family told the Sun that, "Fadi is being a real pain".

"He has refused to leave despite several letters and requests in the last 18 months. He is blanking them out and it appears he now has squatter's rights.

"It's been going on for such a long time that it's hard to know what to do next. The lawyers are seeing what can be done. It would be a lot easier if Fadi just upped sticks and left."

It's thought Fawaz is refusing to leave has he believes Michael gave him permission to live there before he died.

If Michael's family decide to take him to court and he's convicted, Fawaz faces a potential six-month jail term and a fine of up to $9600.

This comes after news that some of Michaels belongings were being repossessed after Fawaz fell behind with payments. He was also reportedly given $480,000 by Michael's family, but spent a lot of it on a holiday back to Australia, where he's originally from.

Mr Fawaz has not commented on the reports.