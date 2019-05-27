Kris Jenner has staunchly denied that she had sex with O.J. Simpson after reports that his ex-manager Norman Pardo claimed the shamed football star once boasted that they had sex in a hot tub in the 1990s.

According to the New York Post, Pardo made the claim in his documentary Who Killed Nicole?, referring to O.J.'s ex-wife, whom the football player was controversially acquitted of murdering.

While managing O.J, Pardo collected roughly 70 hours of footage of him for a potential reality show, but he has now put it in his film, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Pardo has been doing the rounds with this hot tub story for years, retailing it during an interview with the National Enquirer in 2017.

When the alleged Jacuzzi encounter is supposed to have occurred, Kris was married to her first husband Robert Kardashian and O.J was married to Nicole.

All four of them were enjoying the hot tub together, but then Robert and Nicole left, and O.J purportedly took advantage of his alone time with Kris to make a move.

Pardo told an expletive-ridden and disturbing story of how O.J bragged about the sexual encounter leaving Kris in need of hospital medical attention, adding to the Post: "That was as messed up as you can possibly get".

To hear Norman tell it, O.J said that "they had to take her to the hospital at two or three in the morning" - not only that but O.J refused to take her, telling her to ask her husband instead.

Kris and Robert ended their marriage in March of 1991, and in February the following year, Nicole filed for divorce from her own husband.

Pardo said: "From what I'm understanding, from what O.J told me, everything was great up until [the] little fling that they had."

In 1989, O.J. had beaten Nicole to the point she had to be hospitalised and four months later pleaded no contest to spousal battery.

Robert wound up on the legal team that secured O.J's 1995 acquittal of the brutal murder of both Nicole and her boyfriend Ron Goldman.

Yet according to Pardo, the memory of the hot tub liaison still rankled, and "When O.J was found not guilty, Robert Kardashian did not jump for joy."

Although Kris told TMZ's Harvey Levin on OBJECTified that she cheated on Robert with a soccer player, she insisted to In Touch that she never slept with O.J.

The conspiracy theory that O.J secretly fathered Khloe Kardashian has gained such traction that Khloe herself has made fun of it on social media.

O.J was eventually jailed for armed robbery, and one of his prison guards Jeffrey Felix gossiped to the New York Post that O.J once told him: "I would never do that to my friend Bob. I would never tap Kris."