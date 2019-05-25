Mel B could well reignite a feud within the newly re-formed Spice Girls after speaking out about her bandmates in a tell-all with Piers Morgan.

Appearing on Piers' show Life Stories, Mel called Victoria Beckham a "bit of a bitch", and also called Geri Horner a "bitch", saying she never truly forgave her for leaving the group in 1998.

When Piers asked what Beckham was really like, Mel answered: "She's a bit of a bitch, but I love her".

She shrugged her shoulders unapologetically, but also added: "I'm gutted she is not going to be there, but still holding a candle that she does."

Advertisement

She was less kind to Geri Horner, opening up about the band's breakup and the anger it caused.

She said: "I was so sad and I was really, really, really angry because we started this together, us five, and it wasn't meant to happen if it's not us five. And she left in Oslo on my birthday, the day before my birthday, just to really stick it to me. What a bitch."

As if to add insult to injury, Mel doubled down on revelations that she and Horner had had a sexual fling together, despite those claims having already threatened to derail the Spice Girls reunion.

When Piers broached the subject, Mel said all of the Spice Girls "slept in a bed together -but not like that".

However, Piers pressed: "Did you sleep with Geri - 'like that'?" and Mel simply smiled and nodded while fellow Spice Girl Mel C looked stunned in the audience.

Piers pressed for details but Mel shut the conversation down by telling him not to be a "pervert".

She went on to call Geri "batshit crazy", adding: "I'm crazy in just like a humble northern way, Geri's crazy in a different way."