A Love Island star has hit back after a fan questioned her job, saying her workload is never-ending and compared it to having "thousands of bosses".

Love Island star Cassidy McGill wants her followers to know her job is about much more than taking selfies.

The reality star turned social media influencer went on a rant after a fan asked about her job in an Instagram question and answer session on Friday.

"You know what, I kind of want to come on here and defend this stigma around having social media as a job," McGill said in a video posted to her Instagram story.

"Everyone thinks that we get paid a s**tload to do f**k all, and it's really easy — it's not easy, this job basically never stops and there's a lot of pressure."

McGill, who worked as a bartender before achieving fame on Love Island last year, compared her work to having hundreds of thousands of bosses that she had to please on the daily.

"The way I look at it you have your job, you have however many bosses, you maybe have a review once a month where they give you some feedback, some constructive criticism, they give you some praise and you move on from there," McGill explained.

"I have 260,000 bosses essentially … sometimes I even put your happiness and needs in front of what I would actually like to post because I know what you guys like as opposed to what I like.

"So it's a hard job, it never stops but you know we do it anyway."

McGill was "nervous" about "going on a bit of a rant" about her job but wanted fans to realise the pressure that came with being an Instagram influencer.

"I am very grateful for the opportunities that I am continuously given and I feel like that goes without saying, but as I said there's one 'boss' out there that will feel the need to remind me how privileged I am," she continued.

"We get paid well, just like most other people get paid well, but we have a lot of pressure, we have a lot of feedback to continuously go off."

McGill said her job "never stops" as she is constantly required to be "replying to comments, thinking of creative ideas, going to events, collaborating, bettering yourself as a person, growing — because no-one wants to watch the same person be the same person for the rest of their lives".

"I just want to give myself a pat on the back and my fellow influencers a pat on the back — it's a damn hard job," McGill concluded.

McGill was one of last year's most popular contestants on Love Island and was famously embroiled in a love triangle with the show's eventual winners, Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir.

Like the rest of the cast McGill's social media following skyrocketed during her time on the show and she now has 259,000 Instagram followers and 68,000 Youtube subscribers.

McGill's Instagram features sponsored posts from the likes of Olay, Bondi Sands, Oral B and Groupon.

Love Island will return for a second season later this year, moving from 9 Go to Channel 9 and will be hosted by Sophie Monk.