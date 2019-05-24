Former TV show host Sally Ridge has been awarded more than $33,000 in court costs as part of a property dispute with her former partner, Warren Fenning.

The High Court has ruled Fenning had to pay $33,673 to Ridge in court costs.

Proceedings began after Fenning claimed he had a beneficial interest under an implied or resulting trust in a residential property in Herne Bay, Auckland.

Fenning argued the property was held on trust for him, although it was owned by Ridge as a trustee of the 24 Trust.

The case was headed for a five-day trial this month but Fenning withdrew the claim. Ridge then sought court costs and the Auckland High Court has awarded her $33,673 of those.

Justice Walker, who delivered the decision, said Fenning failed, without reasonable justification, to accept an offer of settlement.