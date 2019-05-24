Ed Sheeran has announced he will be releasing a new collaborative album in July.

Following his new single I Don't Care with Justin Bieber, the UK singer-songwriter will release No. 6 Collaborations Project on July 12, his fourth studio album after 2017's ÷.

The album also features Cross Me, a new single with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock releasing tonight.

Of the new record, Sheeran said: "Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I've always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year.

Advertisement

"I'm a huge fan of all the artists I've collaborated with and it's been a lot of fun to make."

Since ÷, Sheeran has released songs with Beyoncé (Perfect Duet), Taylor Swift (End Game) Eminem (River).