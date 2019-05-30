WHEN THEY SEE US (Netflix)

In Netflix's new true-crime docu-series, acclaimed director Ava DuVernay (13th) takes on the well-famed Central Park Jogger case of 1989, but for the first time ever, is telling the story from the viewpoint of the Central Park Five. The case details a brutal attack in which a 28-year-old jogger was attacked and raped in Central Park in New York City, leaving her in a coma for 12 days. Five men - all of colour – were convicted of the crimes and were not exonerated until 2002 when the actual attacker confessed. When They See Us is their story, and it's sure to shed new light, not only on the case, but on race relations and the justice system in America, in a way only DuVernay can.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (Neon)



Game of Thrones may be over but HBO isn't done with it yet. The Last Watch dropped in place of an actual episode this week, giving fans an in-depth look at the making of the final season, with the filmmaker given "unprecedented" behind the scenes access. Kit Harington has already made headlines (and our Feels this week!) for the emotional response he gave at the final table read, but there's a whole lot more to uncover here. You can follow all the main cast and crew as well as the show's unsung extras, seeing everything from set construction to table reads to filming. It's available to stream in full now.

TRUST ME (TVNZ On Demand)



Anywhere Jodie Whittaker goes, we go. The Doctor Who actor stars in Trust Me as a nurse who loses her job for "whistle-blowing" and is forced to start a whole new life - literally. She steals the identity of a doctor - who happens to be her friend - and moves to make a new start with her daughter in Edinburgh. How will she keep up her web of lies and what lengths will she go to in order to keep her new reality safe? It's been described as everything from a medical drama to an intense thriller - check it out from Saturday.

THE EXPANSE (Amazon Prime)



Not only did Amazon Prime successfully save The Expanse after Syfy foolishly cancelled it, they're about to drop all three seasons of the series on to their platform so you can binge it in full - as of Saturday. It's not for nothing either as the action-packed sci-fi show - which just so happens to star our very own supernova Frankie Adams - is set to take its next big leap as filming for the much-anticipated fourth season has officially wrapped and is due to release on Amazon Prime later this year.