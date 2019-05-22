Warning: Spoilers for the Game of Thrones finale below.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has slammed a petition to rewrite the final season of the hit HBO series, calling it "disrespectful".

Turner, who played Sansa Stark for all eight seasons of the show, told the New York Times that the backlash was to be expected.

"People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn't go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel," she said.

From left: Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) in the final episode of Game of Thrones. Photo / HBO via AP

Turner said the petition to rewrite the final season of the show, which branded its creators DB Weiss and David Benioff as "woefully incompetent writers", ignores the hard work that goes into the series.

"All of these petitions and things like that — I think it's disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season," she said.

"Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it's not what they want to see is just disrespectful."

Sophie Turner played Sansa Stark in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Photo / HBO

The season finale of Game of Thrones saw Sansa crowned Queen in the North after she fought for its independence from Westeros.

Sansa Stark really had the best character ending in Game of Thrones #GameOfThronesFinale #SophieTurner pic.twitter.com/ybcbky0RGz — ☾・ﾟ✧ ⋆ (@c0n0r_16) May 21, 2019

Turner is the latest Thrones star to criticise the backlash. Her co-star Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays her on-screen brother Bran Stark, told the Hollywood Reporter earlier this week that the petition was "absurd" and "ridiculous".

"I have stupidly taken it quite personally, which obviously I shouldn't," he said. "In my opinion, it's a great ending."

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark in season eight (left) and season one (right) of Game of Thrones. Photos / HBO via AP

Meanwhile, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, angrily hit back at critics of the final season.

"Whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their judgment on it, in my head they can go f**k themselves," he told Esquire.