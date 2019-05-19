Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead Wright has lashed out at the petition to remake the final season of the HBO series.

The actor, who plays Bran Stark in the show, told the Hollywood Reporter the petition is "absurd" and "ridiculous".

The petition, titled "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers", claims the show's creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are "woefully incompetent" writers who have made an "incoherent" and "inconsistent" final season.

The petition has gathered almost one million signatures, and Hempstead Wright said he "can't even fathom" it.

"I have stupidly taken it quite personally, which obviously I shouldn't," he said. "In my opinion, it's a great ending."

The star admitted the season finale is "not going to please everybody".

"I personally think it's a very clever way of tying it all up... There will be some moments where people go, 'No! Why did this happen?' But they're necessary moments. They all contribute to quite an interesting Game of Thrones-y conclusion."

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark in Game of Thrones. Photo / Helen Sloan/HBO

Addressing Daenerys Targaryen's brutal massacre in episode five, Hempstead Wright called the moment "genuine character development".

"Dany is a brilliant character who has done so many fabulous things and saved so many people. People have complained there wasn't enough foreshadowing of that. But time upon time, she's demonstrated a capacity to be quite brutal.

"She's waited years and years to get over to Westeros and take what is hers. She's been delayed. She's had to fight an army of literal dead people. She nearly died. She's lost Jorah (Iain Glen), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and now the person she's deeply in love with isn't comfortable with her and he threatens the claim she's had for years.

Fans criticised Daenerys Targaryen's brutal torching of King's Landing in season eight, episode five. Photo / HBO via AP

"She's sick of it. She's pissed off and she's lost her mind. I don't think it's some plot twist to be shocking for the sake of shocking."

Episode five, season eight, titled The Bells, has just a 49 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes - the lowest in the show's history.

The season finale of Game of Thrones airs today at 1pm on Sky SoHo and will be available on Neon.