Air New Zealand has invited Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin to New Zealand to finish off the remaining novels in the series.

Despite the television series based on Martin's books coming to its grand conclusion this week, Martin's original series, which began with A Game of Thrones in 1996, is still ongoing.

The fifth and most recent novel, A Dance with Dragons, was released in 2011, while two more books - The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring - are in the works. The show surpassed the original novels at the end of season five.

The TV adaptation of Game of Thrones came to its grand conclusion this week. Photo / HBO via AP

This week, Air New Zealand released a video inviting Martin to complete his series in New Zealand, calling our country a "fantasy writer's fantasy".

Advertisement

Are you @GRRMspeaking ? We thought so. Check out the film we made for you. #BringOnWinter pic.twitter.com/RbnNJTXj5v — Air New Zealand✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) May 21, 2019

"We've noticed that between red carpets and talk show interviews, you're having a bit of trouble finishing your next book, The Winds of Winter," the video says.

"Fortunately, we've got the perfect solution... an epic trip to New Zealand, on us."

The video states that New Zealand is bursting with creativity, good wine, and space for Martin to relax and focus on the novel.

Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin stated last week that he had not finished The Winds of Winter. Photo / Getty Images

Last week, Martin wrote a blog post hitting back at rumours that he had completed the last novels in the series. He said The Winds of Winter was not finished, and that he had not even started A Dream of Spring.