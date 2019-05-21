Five years on from the finale of Downton Abbey, the first trailer has been revealed for the follow-up film, which reunites the cast of the beloved period drama.

The film is set in 1927, roughly 18 months after the TV series finished, and it follows the residents of Downton Abbey as they face a new crisis: the impending visit of King George V and Queen Mary.

The visit sends the staff, who must clean the country estate from top to bottom, into a panic while the residents gossip in anticipation of the royal visit.

The trailer reintroduces a range of favourite characters from the TV series, including Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith), Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery), Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt) and Cora Crawley (Elizabeth McGovern).

The Downton Abbey film is written by Julian Fellowes who created the original TV series. It is directed by Michael Engler, who directed episodes of the show as well as the recent feature film The Chaperone, starring Elizabeth McGovern.

Downton Abbey is released in New Zealand on September 12.