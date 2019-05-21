Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes is returning to New Zealand to play three shows in September following the release of his upcoming album My Criminal Record.

The Shutting Down Your Town Tour will see the former Cold Chisel front man and his band head to Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington, with tickets and his new album both going on sale on May 31.

'Barnsey' remains the heart and soul of Australian rock 'n roll while in recent years his bestselling memoirs Working Class Boy and Working Class Man, and their accompanying sold-out theatre tours, have struck a deep chord across his both New Zealand and Australia.

Now the 63-year-old is returning to what he loves most, bringing one of the greatest catalogues in the history of Aussie rock on the road with the Shutting Down Your Town tour featuring Cold Chisel anthems, solo classics like Working Class Man and Ain't No Second Prize plus his current radio hit, Shutting Down Our Town.

Barnes' 19th studio album has seen him distill and expand upon his two best-selling memoirs to create 13 tracks of heartland rock & roll.

"It's been ten years since I made an original rock record and I can't wait to get out there and play these songs, along with all the old favourites, to a live audience. It's going to be great!," said Barnes.

Jimmy Barnes Shutting Down Your Town New Zealand Tour

Dunedin - Town Hall – September 25

Christchruch – Town Hall – September 26

Auckland – Spark Arena – September 28