Extended audience

Originally, Metallica's Nothing Else Matters was not intended to be released. It was a very personal song that lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield wrote in the early 90s for his then-girlfriend, and he would play the song for her over the phone while he was on tour. When drummer Lars Ulrich overheard it, he wanted to release it as a Metallica song. "That was the song that I thought was least Metallica, least likely to ever [be] played by us, the last song anyone would really want to hear. It was a song for myself in my room on tour when I was bumming out about being away from home," Hetfield told the Village Voice. "I'm grateful that the guys forced me to take it out of my tape player and make it Metallica." (Source: Mental Floss)

Spud could become habit

Cannabidiol, the chemical most commonly extracted from hemp and marijuana, has now been produced inside a potato. The substance, known to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, movement disorders, and pain, has the potential to revolutionise the potato industry. "This is truly groundbreaking," said Carl Burbank, head scientist at Simplot. "These potatoes are generally easy to grow, they're quick to mature, and they taste great." The potato could face legal roadblocks after traces of THC, the stuff in marijuana that produces a high, has been found in the spud. But the scientists are hoping to get the THC levels below .3 per cent, which is the legal maximum allowed in Idaho. And of course it has been named the "Mary Jane" potato. (Source: BoiseNews)

A taxi-driver in a face mask