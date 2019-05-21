Warning: Spoilers for the Game of Thrones finale lie ahead.
After Monday's Game of Thrones finale, fans are calling for a spinoff series with the beloved Arya Stark.
In the closing moments of the last episode of season eight, the fates of the last Stark siblings (and their adopted brother Jon Snow) are revealed.
Bran Stark is crowned King of Westeros; Sansa becomes Queen in the now-independent North; Jon heads back to the Night's Watch, where he's been banished after killing Daenerys Targaryen.
But Arya Stark is last seen heading somewhere quite literally off the map. She tells her siblings that she's decided to explore whatever is "west of Westeros" instead of returning back home to Winterfell.
Arya, who went from a rebellious young girl to ruthless assassin throughout the show's eight-season duration, is last seen commanding her own ship out west, a Stark banner painted on the ship's sail.
Now, fans are calling for a spinoff series that follows Arya's adventures exploring a new land.
"Arya was the only good part of Season 8," wrote The Ringer writer Riley McAtee. "Give us the spinoff."
Maisie Williams has expressed interest in the past at returning to her beloved character. In an interview with MSN in April, Williams said she "would sign up" for a spinoff about the Stark sisters.
Production on a Game of Thrones prequel is currently underway under the working title of Bloodmoon. It stars Naomi Watts, Jamie Campbell Bower and Naomi Ackie.
Listen to our Game of Thrones podcast: