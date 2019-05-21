Warning: Spoilers for the Game of Thrones finale lie ahead.

After Monday's Game of Thrones finale, fans are calling for a spinoff series with the beloved Arya Stark.

In the closing moments of the last episode of season eight, the fates of the last Stark siblings (and their adopted brother Jon Snow) are revealed.

Bran Stark is crowned King of Westeros; Sansa becomes Queen in the now-independent North; Jon heads back to the Night's Watch, where he's been banished after killing Daenerys Targaryen.

But Arya Stark is last seen heading somewhere quite literally off the map. She tells her siblings that she's decided to explore whatever is "west of Westeros" instead of returning back home to Winterfell.

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in the final season of Game of Thrones. Photo / HBO

Arya, who went from a rebellious young girl to ruthless assassin throughout the show's eight-season duration, is last seen commanding her own ship out west, a Stark banner painted on the ship's sail.

Now, fans are calling for a spinoff series that follows Arya's adventures exploring a new land.

"Arya was the only good part of Season 8," wrote The Ringer writer Riley McAtee. "Give us the spinoff."

Arya was the only good part of Season 8. Give us the spinoff. pic.twitter.com/fdqMgpLbUz — Riley McAtee (@RileyMcAtee) May 20, 2019

I want an Arya spinoff! pic.twitter.com/bFWXfmyN2B — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 20, 2019

I'm down with a #GameOfThrones spinoff series following the adventures of Arya. Serious. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 20, 2019

Can we please get a spinoff of Arya's travels? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/DIVcpMl92k — Lindsey (@LindseyfromICT) May 20, 2019

Will def watch an Arya exploration spinoff! — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) May 20, 2019

i NEED an arya spin off series — cat (@catrific) May 20, 2019

A spin off of Arya’s adventures.... pic.twitter.com/RHCNsPfM0i — pro-choice forever (@alive_withlove) May 20, 2019

I’d watch an Arya Goes West spin-off just saying. — Emily Favreau (@emilyfavreau) May 20, 2019

Maisie Williams has expressed interest in the past at returning to her beloved character. In an interview with MSN in April, Williams said she "would sign up" for a spinoff about the Stark sisters.

Production on a Game of Thrones prequel is currently underway under the working title of Bloodmoon. It stars Naomi Watts, Jamie Campbell Bower and Naomi Ackie.