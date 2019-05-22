What/If

Along with the new trailer for Judy, it feels as though Renee Zellweger is kicking off somewhat of a career revival - and we're here for it. She makes her streaming television debut tomorrow in What/If, which looks like a campy-as-hell mixture of Gypsy (Netflix's misguided star vehicle for Naomi Watts) and How to Get Away With Murder. The whole set-up is a little bonkers: Zellweger plays a successful woman (actual profession unclear) who makes a twisted proposition to a cash-strapped young couple; the trailer alone features a gothic thunderstorm, a dramatic monologue of vague platitudes and people angrily punching walls. It looks super-indulgent and fun-as-hell. As a bonus, it stars the underrated Jane Levy, the immensely talented star of Evil Dead, Don't Breathe and Suburgatory.

Waco

Waco follows the 51-day siege and subsequent fire at a Branch Davidians community in Texas, lead by David Koresh (Taylor Kitsch). Photo / supplied

This star-studded mini-series dramatises the real-life story of a stand-off in 1993 between the FBI, ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms) and cult leader David Koresh's Branch Davidian compound, a small religious community near Waco, Texas. The ATF's attempt to execute a search warrant on the Waco community related to sexual abuse allegations and illegal weapons violations lead to a 51-day siege, which culminated in a devastating fire that killed nearly 80 people. This six-part series looks at characters on both sides of the conflict, told through incredible performances from an ensemble cast that includes Michael Shannon, Taylor Kitsch, Andrea Riseborough, Rory Culkin, Julia Garner and John Leguizamo. Available in full on Neon from today.

The Big C

Laura Linney starred in The Big C for four seasons. Photo / supplied

Laura Linney was doing TV before it was the in-vogue thing to do for Oscar-nominated actresses. From 2010 to 2013, Linney starred in The Big C, a nuanced, heartfelt comedy following a middle-aged woman trying to find humour and happiness following a cancer diagnosis. Linney won a Golden Globe for her performance in the series, which is easily digestible in half-hour episodes. We'll be honest with you; seasons one and two are great ... but the show sort of runs out of steam from there. It's still a lovely look at life and mortality, told and performed with heart and nuance. All four seasons are available on Lightbox now.

The Perfection

Allison Williams in The Perfection. Photo / Netflix

Anyone who's seen Jordan Peele's unforgettable horror Get Out will tell you Allison William's chilling turn of character was one of the most upsetting and shocking moments in the film. But it was also a moment for Williams to show off her range as an actress, especially because until that point she was known for a good but largely one-note performance as Marnie in Girls. The actress is back this week in The Perfection, a mystery-thriller in which she plays a troubled musical prodigy who seeks out a star pupil of her former school, an encounter that has sinister consequences. Early festival reviews praised the twisty narrative and Williams' performance; you can try it for yourself on Netflix tomorrow.