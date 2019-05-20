SPOILER WARNING: This story covers all the major plot points from Game of Thrones' final episode. You have been warned.
It was always going to be a divisive ending.
True to form, Game of Thrones fans haven't been afraid of letting creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss know what they thought of the show's finale.
Unsurprisingly it was Bran Stark being chosen as the new ruler of Westeros that prompted the most reaction on Twitter and most people weren't a fan of the Three Eyed Raven emerging out of nowhere to become King.
Meanwhile others were puzzled about what was the point of Jon Snow joining the Night's Watch to 'guard' The Wall given there was peace with the Wildings and the White Walkers were gone.
And of course because you can't please everyone there were fans grumbling about the ending, especially Jon and Dany's fate.
And there were also some excellent memes and observations, especially from people speculating what Brienne Tarth had really written about Jaime Lannister.
Lastly, everyone who never watched an episode of Game of Thrones until today.